ASMPT opens R&D centre In Taiwan

The supplier of semiconductor assembly equipment plans to ride the current trends of increased connectivity, sophisticated data-gathering and analytics capabilities enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT), by opening an R&D centre in Taiwan.

The R&D centre, which houses mainly the software engineers, will focus on research and development of solutions that are customisable accordingly to the customers’ needs for Industry 4.0 projects and smart factories, the company says in a press release.



“One of our key successes is built on our ability to deliver innovative products with differentiated values to our customers. We invested a total of US$180 million dollars last year on technology research. The opening of Taiwan R&D Center further affirms our commitment towards Research and Development in supporting the Group’s future growth,” said Lee Wai Kwong, ASMPT’s CEO.



Besides able to provide immediate hands-on support to the Taiwan customers, the availability of large pool of qualified engineering talent, reputable universities and research institutes, as well as strong government support are some of the key reasons that attracted ASMPT to Taiwan. With this new setup, ASMPT now has seven R&D centres which include China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom and The Netherlands.



Currently ASMPT employs a total of 1’800 professional engineers worldwide and is expected to hire up to 100 R&D professionals for the Taiwan R&D centre in the next three years.