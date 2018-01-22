© baloncici dreamstime.com

Thalia expands with new analog design engineering facility

Thalia Design Automation says it will expand its its analog design engineering capabilities significantly, with the opening of a new engineering centre in Hyderabad, India.

The new facility will initially be staffed by five analog designers and EDA (electronic design automation) development engineers; based on current levels of customer demand, Thalia expects to grow this number to 25 within 12 to 18 months.



The company’s expansion is driven by a recently completed funding round led by Mercia Fund Managers and Development Bank of Wales (formerly Finance Wales).



“Thalia’s approach to analog design represents a fundamental shift in the way analog IP is created and delivered,” said Sowmyan Rajagopalan, Thalia Founder, CEO and CTO. “Customers want to re-use their analog IP and establish more structured methodologies for analog design – just as is already the case in the digital world. Investing in a rapid growth of our engineering capabilities will allow us to really tap into that demand.”



The company also recently announced a significant customer engagement with Catena, a player in radio frequency (RF) communication intellectual property (IP) for connectivity. Catena used Thalia’s expertise and analog design expertise to re-engineer its IP reuse strategy. The company was able to streamline its analog design flow and create an analog IP reuse methodology, enabling the company to deliver products tailored exactly to its customers’ requirements, quickly and at reduced cost.



Rodger Sykes, Thalia Executive Chairman, said: “Our work with Catena shows just what is possible when analog and RF companies embrace change, and use advanced methodologies as part of their business process. We already have a number of other customer engagements in progress under non-disclosure: I believe a current of change is now running through the analog design industry.”