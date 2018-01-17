Business | January 17, 2018
Cohu secures European automotive customer
Cohu, Inc. a supplier of semiconductor equipment, says that the company has secured a major European automotive customer for its MATRiX tri-temperature pick-and-place handler combined with its multi-beam test contactors.
“This important win for Cohu is the culmination of a multi-year campaign to capture another leader in the automotive semiconductor market. We expect this win to be a key contributor toward achieving our goal of 2-3 points of handler share gains in 2018 as well as increased test contactor revenue," said Luis A. Müller, Cohu President and Chief Executive Officer, is a press release.
"The customer selected Cohu based on our market leadership for automotive device test, combined with the MATRiX temperature capabilities and our new contactor solutions that delivered superior performance over the incumbent supplier, ultimately resulting in a long-term business opportunity for Cohu,” Müller continued.
Cohu’s MATRiX handler has a highly-flexible test site configuration that’s well suited for a wide range of test applications, including analog ICs with short test times and high throughput, automotive devices requiring accurate thermal control, small pitch wireless-communication products, high parallel microcontroller testing, MEMS device testing, and many other device market segments with their unique requirements.
"The customer selected Cohu based on our market leadership for automotive device test, combined with the MATRiX temperature capabilities and our new contactor solutions that delivered superior performance over the incumbent supplier, ultimately resulting in a long-term business opportunity for Cohu,” Müller continued.
Cohu’s MATRiX handler has a highly-flexible test site configuration that’s well suited for a wide range of test applications, including analog ICs with short test times and high throughput, automotive devices requiring accurate thermal control, small pitch wireless-communication products, high parallel microcontroller testing, MEMS device testing, and many other device market segments with their unique requirements.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments