UMC drags Micron to court in China

Semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), says it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) Co., Ltd. and Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. with he Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China.

The lawsuit covers three areas that allegedly infringe upon UMC’s patent rights in China, including specific memory applications that relate to DDR4, SSD and memory used in graphics cards.



In the complaint, UMC has requested the court to order the defendant(s) to stop manufacturing, processing, importing, selling and intending to sell the allegedly infringing products, destroy all inventory and related molds and tools and demand that Micron compensate the company for a total amount of RMB 270 million (about EUR 34.47 million) in damages.



UMC says it has devoted a great deal of resources and manpower to researching and developing semiconductor manufacturing technology. And after conducting an in-depth review, UMC claims to have found that Micron's products sold in mainland China does infringe upon the patent rights of the company.