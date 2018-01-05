© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Xilinx CEO Moshe Gavrielov to retire

Xillinx Inc. announces that its chief executive officer and president Moshe Gavrielov is retiring from the company and the board, effective January 28, 2018.

Gavrielov’s decision to step down from his operational role will bring to a close a career of 40 years in semiconductor and software related companies. The board has elected Victor Peng, the company’s COO to succeed him as CEO.



“It has been a great privilege to have had the opportunity to lead Xilinx over the past ten years,” said Gavrielov. “Xilinx invented the world’s most successful programmable logic category in 1985 and has maintained its leadership ever since. Over the past years, Xilinx has expanded its market share, achieving an unprecedented position of strength, opportunity, and momentum because of the incredible caliber of our people."



He continues; "I am delighted to have the opportunity to hand over the reins at Xilinx to my long-time colleague, Victor Peng. I am confident in the future success of Xilinx as he embodies all the qualities of a great leader: integrity, intelligence, and enthusiasm.”