Jentech expands with new IGBT modules fab

Taiwan’s Jentech Precision Industrial, which manufactures thermal heat spreaders, will soon start the building of a new manufacturing plant in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

The new facility will focus on the production of water-cooling plates for IGBT (insulated-gate bipolar transistor) modules which are needed in electric vehicles, according to a report in DigiTimes citing the Jentech’s general manager Chao Yung-chang.



The company has reportedly acquired a location in an industrial zone in Taoyuan – for which it paid some USD 12.84 million – for the construction of the new plant. The new facility will according to the report adopt a forging method rather than metal injection molding, which would reduce production costs.