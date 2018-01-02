© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | January 02, 2018
Arrow starts the year with an acquisition
Arrow Electronics kicked off the new year by signing a definitive agreement to acquire eInfochips, a design and managed services companies.
eInfochips works with global Fortune 1000 companies at every phase of technology deployment, including developing custom hardware and software and new IoT-based business models. eInfochips will expand Arrow’s IoT “sensor-to-sunset” platform by adding engineering, solution architecture, embedded software development, security, mobile device connectivity, app development, cloud configuration and management, and managed services including big-data analytics.
“Upon close of this acquisition, eInfochips advances our IoT strategy, expands our offerings, and moves us into the rapidly growing IoT services market. As a result, we will deliver complex and connected IoT solutions and technologies across multiple cloud platforms,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow. “This acquisition adds over 1,500 IoT solution architects, engineers, and software development resources to Arrow’s already leading position in IoT design services.”
“Arrow has redefined design engineering with our industry-leading eDesign digital platform. Customers now collaborate on Arrow.com with hundreds of online-enabled engineers. Our engineers help customers with online reference designs, cloud-based design tools, and our eDesign platform,” said Matt Anderson, chief digital officer of Arrow. “Connecting eInfochips’ IoT capabilities and engineers to our eDesign platform will substantially augment the scale of eInfochips’ services, delivered via digital tools, to Arrow’s 125,000 customers.”
eInfochips is headquartered in San Jose, California, with locations in India and Europe, and 1'500 employees globally. eInfochips’ breadth of capabilities spans chip design, to product and IoT solution delivery, and across many industries, from retail and consumer, to industrial automation, healthcare, and aerospace.
The transaction is expected to close this month.
