© kentoh dreamstime.com

Fresenius expects material positive effects from US tax reform

Fresenius Medical Care, specialising in dialysis products and services, expects material positive effects from the tax reform legislation signed into law in the United States.

The new law goes into effect on January 1, 2018.



In particular, the new legislation triggers the re-evaluation of deferred tax liabilities. This results in a one-time book gain of around EUR 200 million, to be reflected in 2017 Earnings After Tax, the in Bad Homburg (Germany) headquartered company announced.