© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | December 27, 2017
1 MHz bandwidth current sensor ICs with 3600 VRMS isolation
Allegro MicroSystems Europe has added a new generation of high bandwidth current sensor ICs to their existing family of devices.
This is a product release announcement by Allegro MicroSystems, LLC. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The Allegro ACS732 and ACS733 current sensor ICs provide a compact, fast, and accurate solution for measuring high-frequency currents in DC/DC converters and other switching power applications. These devices are the first 1 MHz offerings from Allegro to offer 3600 VRMS galvanic isolation ratings. The current sensor ICs are Hall-effect-based and include user-configurable overcurrent fault detection.
These features make them ideally suited for high-frequency transformer and current transformer replacement in applications running at high voltages.
The ACS732 and ACS733 are suitable for all markets, including automotive, industrial, commercial, and communications systems. They may be used in motor control, load detection and management, switch-mode power supplies, and overcurrent fault protection applications. The devices are fully calibrated at the Allegro factory to provide a high accuracy solution over the entire operating temperature range.
The fully integrated wide body SOIC-16 package has a typical resistance of 1 mΩ, providing low power loss and reduced bill of materials that allows for easy implementation. Applied current flowing through the copper conduction path generates a magnetic field that is sensed by the IC and converted to a proportional voltage. Current is sensed differentially in order to reject external common-mode fields. The current-carrying pins (pins 1 through 8) are electrically isolated from the sensor leads (pins 9 through 16). This allows the devices to be used in high-side current sensing applications without the use of high-side differential amplifiers, isolators, or other costly isolation techniques.
The ACS732 and ACS733 are provided in a small, low profile, surface-mount SOIC-16 wide-body package. This package is lead (Pb) free, with 100% matt-tin leadframe plating (suffix –T).
Please click here to download a copy of the ACS732/733 high bandwidth current sensor ICs data sheet.
These features make them ideally suited for high-frequency transformer and current transformer replacement in applications running at high voltages.
The ACS732 and ACS733 are suitable for all markets, including automotive, industrial, commercial, and communications systems. They may be used in motor control, load detection and management, switch-mode power supplies, and overcurrent fault protection applications. The devices are fully calibrated at the Allegro factory to provide a high accuracy solution over the entire operating temperature range.
The fully integrated wide body SOIC-16 package has a typical resistance of 1 mΩ, providing low power loss and reduced bill of materials that allows for easy implementation. Applied current flowing through the copper conduction path generates a magnetic field that is sensed by the IC and converted to a proportional voltage. Current is sensed differentially in order to reject external common-mode fields. The current-carrying pins (pins 1 through 8) are electrically isolated from the sensor leads (pins 9 through 16). This allows the devices to be used in high-side current sensing applications without the use of high-side differential amplifiers, isolators, or other costly isolation techniques.
The ACS732 and ACS733 are provided in a small, low profile, surface-mount SOIC-16 wide-body package. This package is lead (Pb) free, with 100% matt-tin leadframe plating (suffix –T).
Please click here to download a copy of the ACS732/733 high bandwidth current sensor ICs data sheet.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments