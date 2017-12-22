© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives USD 14 million order

OSI Systems has received a USD 14 million award for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection Systems.

The company's Security division, through an international competitive tender, was awarded a contract for approximately USD 14 million from a Pacific Rim region based customer to provide multiple units of its Rapiscan Eagle M60 mobile high energy X-ray cargo and vehicle inspection system and follow on life cycle maintenance and support.



OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are excited to serve this new customer and provide our advanced mobile cargo and vehicle inspection system. The embedded technology in our product enables a high level of threat detection, while its mobility allows for rapid deployment.”