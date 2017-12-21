© evertiq

ProPhotonix has achieved ISO9001:2015

ProPhotonix Limited, a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, has successfully transitioned from ISO9001:2008 to ISO9001:2015 at its Irish subsidiary.

The SO9001:2015 is the most recent version of the ISO9001 standard that measures the effectiveness of a company's quality management system and performance, with a focus on organisation-wide risk based thinking.



Tim Losik, President and CEO commented, "We are delighted to accomplish certification from ISO 9001:2008 to ISO 9001:2015 and believe it demonstrates additional assurance to our customers that we are focused on continuous improvement and achieving excellence in our customer service and delivery. The ISO 9001:2015 standard demands a higher degree of leadership commitment than the previous standards.



"We are dedicated to constant improvement and development and maintaining our ISO 9001 accreditation, ensuring we have the processes and systems in place for this. Our United Kingdom subsidiary continues to be certified to ISO9001:2008 with transition to ISO9001:2015 expected to take place during the first half of 2018," he added.