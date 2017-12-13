© scanrail dreamstime.com

Toyota and Panasonic considers joint battery business

Toyota Motor Corporation and Panasonic Corporation are looking into the feasibility of a joint automotive prismatic battery business.

With this agreement the companies aims to help find solutions to pressing societal issues such as global warming, air pollution, the depletion of natural resources and energy security. At the same time, the company intend to address the expectations and growing demand for electrified vehicles.



Toyota and Panasonic recognize the importance that further advancements in battery performance, price and safety, as well as a stable supply capacity, will have on encouraging further popularisation of electrified vehicles. Both companies will consider details of the collaboration with the aim of achieving the best automotive prismatic battery in the industry and, ultimately, contributing to the popularization of Toyota's and other automakers' electrified vehicles.