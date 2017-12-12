© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Arrow expands with new office in Poland

Electronics component distributor, Arrow Electronics, is expanding its presence in Poland with the opening of a new office in Gdańsk. And with that, the company is also adding employees.

Poland is not new territory for the US distributor, the company has already had a foot in the country for more than eight years with offices in Katowice, Krakow and Warsaw.



For its new office location in Gdańsk, Arrow is in the process of recruiting new employees in customer service, engineering, finance, human resources and logistics/supply chain management across various qualifications and educational degrees. The first employees are already working for Arrow at the Olivia Business Centre in Gdańsk, according to a press release in Invest in Pomerania.



"The metropolitan region of Gdansk is fast-growing, and we are delighted to be part of this dynamic," says Adam Stoch, Wiceprezes Zarządu Arrow Services Sp. z o.o.. "In particular, regarding new technologies and future markets, Gdańsk is one of the most important centers in Eastern Europe, which is crucial for us in our site selection process."



The investment has been supported by the Invest in Pomerania initiative, in particular Pomerania Development Agency and Gdańsk Economic Development Agency (InvestGDA).