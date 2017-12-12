© mailthepic dreamstime.com Business | December 12, 2017
Arrow expands with new office in Poland
Electronics component distributor, Arrow Electronics, is expanding its presence in Poland with the opening of a new office in Gdańsk. And with that, the company is also adding employees.
Poland is not new territory for the US distributor, the company has already had a foot in the country for more than eight years with offices in Katowice, Krakow and Warsaw.
For its new office location in Gdańsk, Arrow is in the process of recruiting new employees in customer service, engineering, finance, human resources and logistics/supply chain management across various qualifications and educational degrees. The first employees are already working for Arrow at the Olivia Business Centre in Gdańsk, according to a press release in Invest in Pomerania.
"The metropolitan region of Gdansk is fast-growing, and we are delighted to be part of this dynamic," says Adam Stoch, Wiceprezes Zarządu Arrow Services Sp. z o.o.. "In particular, regarding new technologies and future markets, Gdańsk is one of the most important centers in Eastern Europe, which is crucial for us in our site selection process."
The investment has been supported by the Invest in Pomerania initiative, in particular Pomerania Development Agency and Gdańsk Economic Development Agency (InvestGDA).
For its new office location in Gdańsk, Arrow is in the process of recruiting new employees in customer service, engineering, finance, human resources and logistics/supply chain management across various qualifications and educational degrees. The first employees are already working for Arrow at the Olivia Business Centre in Gdańsk, according to a press release in Invest in Pomerania.
"The metropolitan region of Gdansk is fast-growing, and we are delighted to be part of this dynamic," says Adam Stoch, Wiceprezes Zarządu Arrow Services Sp. z o.o.. "In particular, regarding new technologies and future markets, Gdańsk is one of the most important centers in Eastern Europe, which is crucial for us in our site selection process."
The investment has been supported by the Invest in Pomerania initiative, in particular Pomerania Development Agency and Gdańsk Economic Development Agency (InvestGDA).
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments