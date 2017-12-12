© baloncici dreamstime.com

Taoglas opens office in Shenzhen to meet growing demand

To support growing demand for its antenna solutions in the Asia-Pacific region, Taoglas is opening a new office in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

The office, which will have full RF design and testing facilities, will help Taoglas’ customers in bringing wireless and IoT products to market quickly.



Being home to more than 1 million companies, Shenzhen provides Taoglas with the expansion capabilities to accelerate the adoption of IoT and Connected Automotive technologies throughout the country and region. The Shenzhen office will work hand-in-in hand with Taoglas’ development centers in Taoyuan and Tainan, Taiwan, to deliver high-quality antenna, filter and connector solutions to its Asia-Pacific customers.



The company has also appointed new Vice President of Sales Lawrence Lin, a Silicon Valley veteran, to drive business traction throughout the region. Lin has more than 18 years of global experience in product development, business development, marketing and sales management.



Prior to joining Taoglas, he was the vice president of marketing and sales at Laxcen, an RFID company located in Hong Kong. He also held various engineering and marketing positions at Analog Devices and Atmel in the US.



“The opening of our new office in Shenzhen underscores our long-term commitment to providing our customers around the world with not just the antenna solutions they need to accelerate the product development cycle, but also the hands-on RF expertise to help deliver successful connected products to market,” Lin said.