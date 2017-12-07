© vladek dreamstime.com

Veeco's MOCVD system shipped to China for LED production

Veeco Instruments has received an order for multiple TurboDisc EPIK 868 Gallium Nitride (GaN) Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) systems from Focus Lightings Tech.

The MOCVD systems will be shipped to Focus Lightings' Suzhou, China manufacturing facility for the production of high-volume light emitting diodes (LEDs) for general lighting and display applications.



"Veeco's new EPIK 868 MOCVD system continues their longstanding reputation of offering significant performance, advantages and exceptional process efficiency compared to the competition. Adding these systems to our manufacturing facility and utilizing Veeco's unique process know-how will provide us with a major competitive advantage," said Mr. Pan Huarong, Chairman of Focus Lightings Tech Co Ltd.



"We are pleased Focus Lightings chose our latest MOCVD platform for their production ramp plans, adding to their existing install base of Veeco systems. The EPIK 868 was designed for the China market enabling greater productivity and even lower cost of ownership on a reliable and leading-edge MOCVD platform. We have received terrific feedback from customers regarding the new platform and we look forward to supporting Focus Lightings' growth plans," said Peo Hansson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and General Manager, Veeco MOCVD Operations.