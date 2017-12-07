© smiths group

Smiths growing in China with new Interconnect facility

Smiths Group Chief Executive Andy Reynolds Smith opened a new Interconnect site in Suzhou, China. The new facility aims to meet growing demand for semiconductor test solutions in the region.

"The Suzhou site is home to an engineering team of 50 technical experts, who will work closely with customers, focusing on understanding their needs and providing customised solutions to help solve their challenges – all the way from delivering next-generation 5G mobile networks to creating artificial intelligence", a press release states



China drives 25 percent of the world’s total economic growth and is an important growth region for Smiths, where the company currently employs nearly 2'000 people.