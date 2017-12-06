© selenka dreamstime.com

RFMW’s 5GHz WiFi FEM rejects 2.4GHz

RFMW, Ltd. announces design and sales support for the Qorvo QPF4518, 5.150 to 5.925GHz, WiFi Front End Module (FEM).

Optimized for output power and EVM performance the FEM incorporates 32dB of transmit path gain and 16dB of receive path gain while providing up to 25dBm of 11n, MCS0 spectral mask compliant output power. Internal filtering rejects unwanted 2.4GHz signals by 25dB and Rx path pinouts allow for additional filtering. Targeted to applications for retail and service provider products, the QPF4518 is listed on Qualcomm’s QCA9888 reference design. Offered in a 5x3mm QFN package, this FEM is available from stock at RFMW along with the complementary QPF4518M with mirrored receive path components to eliminate crossover.