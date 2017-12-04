© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Layoffs awaits at Brocade following Broadcom’s takeover

Broadcom intend to lay off 308 Brocade employees at three locations in San Jose following Broadcom’s USD 5.5 billion acquisition of of the Brocade.

Broadcom announced its intentions to reduce the workforce in documents filed with the state Employment Development Department and obtained by the Mercury News.



“As a result of this transaction, Broadcom intends to lay off a number of Brocade employees,” Broadcom said in the filing.



According to the WARN notice (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) all of the layoffs will occur at Brocade’s locations on Holger Way in San Jose.



The first layoffs are expected to occur in late January next year, the report continues. The company declined to comment further on the WARN notice when approached by the Mercury News.