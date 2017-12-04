© Wurth

IQD Frequency Products becomes part of the Würth eiSos

IQD Frequency Products Ltd., based in Crewkerne (UK) and IQD Frequency Products Inc., based in Palm Springs (USA) are now part of the Würth Elektronik eiSos Group.

With this addition, Würth expands its existing selection of passive components with a comprehensive range of quartz crystals and oscillators. IQD is a manufacturer of frequency control devices and is active in over 80 countries. With IQD Frequency Products Ltd, Würth Elektronik eiSos is acquiring a company with a tradition dating back 44 years.



IQD develops, manufactures and markets quartz crystals, oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, GPS-synchronised OCXOs and rubidium oscillators. The company also offers product solutions built to customer’s specifications.



“With IQD our group has now acquired a highly innovative company with cutting-edge technologies and component solutions which are a logical extension of the range of products we offer. We are particularly pleased that we’re now able to offer valuable extensions for IoT, WiFi, GPS and 5G applications,” says Oliver Konz, CEO of Würth Elektronik eiSos Group.



Paul Fear, former Group Managing Director of IQD, commented “In our eyes, Würth Elektronik eiSos is the ideal partner for us since we’re both on the same wavelength; the customer comes first! Both companies stand for customer service, support and the highest possible quality. Supported by Würth Elektronik eiSos’ global sales strength, IQD will be able to continue its growth whilst at the same time expanding its range of innovative product solutions.”