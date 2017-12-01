© saab

Ultra gets GBP 9M contract from Swedish Saab

Ultra Electronics' Precision Control Systems (PCS) business based in Cheltenham, UK, has been awarded a contract valued at GBP 9 million from Swedish defence and security company Saab.

Under this contract, PCS will supply its HiPPAG airborne compressor system solution for the new Gripen E/F fighter aircraft. Saab has been awarded contracts by the Swedish and Brazilian air forces and is "well positioned to win further export contracts", a press release states. Due to commercial and security considerations, no further information can be provided in relation to this award.



Douglas Caster, Executive Chairman of Ultra Electronics commented: “We are pleased to have received this significant contract to integrate our proven HiPPAG system onto one of the world’s most advanced single engine fighter aircraft with significant sales potential globally. This contract represents the foundation of a long-term partnership between Saab and Ultra.”