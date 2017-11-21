Huber+Suhner acquires RF company

Huber+Suhner is acquiring 100% of Inwave Elektronik AG in Reute (Switzerland). The company specialises in microwave and RF-over-fiber solutions.

With this acquisition Huber+Suhner strengthens its technological competence in the radio frequency systems business.



The owner-managed company with four employees specialises in engineering and prototype production of microwave and RF-over-fiber solutions (conversion of radio frequency to analogue fiber optic signals and vice versa), which are increasingly gaining in significance in high-quality applications such as in industrial high-tech niches or GPS solutions.



Both parties have agreed to treat the financial details of the transaction as confidential.