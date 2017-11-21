© Lfoundry Business | November 21, 2017
SMIC adds direct bonding capabilities for image sensors
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has added Direct Bond Interconnect capabilities from Invensas at its Avezzano, Italy, facility.
This capability enables SMIC to support the growing demand for high performance, hybrid stacked backside illuminated (BSI) image sensors, as well as other semiconductor devices, in a wide range of end applications including smartphones and automobiles. SMIC and Invensas – which is a subsidiary of Xperi Corporation – previously signed a Development License in March 2017.
"By working closely with the Invensas team, we have been able to quickly bring in the DBI manufacturing process and are now prepared to offer DBI for image sensors, MEMS sensor hubs, Power Management IC, and beyond to our customers at 200mm," said Roberto Bez, vice president of technology development at LFoundry, SMIC's subsidiary in Avezzano, Italy.
"Invensas' DBI technology enables SMIC to manufacture the high performance image sensors required in mobile, automotive, and consumer electronics applications," said Sunny Hui, senior vice president of marketing at SMIC. "With this technology in place, SMIC is prepared to further expand this capability into volume manufacturing around the globe, both at 200mm and 300mm."
DBI technology is a low temperature hybrid wafer bonding solution that allows wafers to be bonded with scalable fine pitch 3D electrical interconnect without requiring bond pressure. DBI 3D interconnect can eliminate the need for through-silicon vias (TSVs) and reduce die size and cost while enabling pixel level interconnect for future generations of image sensors.
