November 10, 2017
Fujitsu partners with Positek RFID LP
Fujitsu Frontech North America and Positek RFID LP will form a new company to expand the market for washable RFID technologies and increase investment in related products and solutions.
Positek RFID L.P. creates and installs custom-designed laundry management solutions that enable companies to improve productivity by reducing labor and merchandise costs and tracking, sorting and managing inventory. Jeff Markman will continue his leadership role, as president of the new company. Herb Markman will also be actively involved with Positek RFID Inc. and assume the position of Chief Technology Officer.
“Our business relationship with Positek through the years has been very successful. By creating this new company, we will enable Positek to achieve even greater strength and market success as industry moves towards digital transformation,” says Michi Sugawara, President and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America. “Positek RFID Inc. will continue to be operated as an independent business with a long term goal of expanding its presence in the North American market.”
“We are excited to form a closer working relationship with Fujitsu,” says Herb Markman, CEO of Positek RFID L.P. “Fujitsu is a forward-looking company with exceptional product development. We are confident that this relationship will allow us to become even more agile and grow our market while giving our customers confidence in our long term success.”
RFID is a powerful technology that is used to track everything from airline parts to clothing and accessories purchased from your local department store. Washable RFID enables garment and linen rental companies, as well as hotels and hospitals, to track their inventory to ensure that adequate stock is available when and where it is needed, as well as to reduce loss. Positek develops RFID tracking solutions for the textile maintenance market and Fujitsu has significant technology in Digital Solutions and the Internet of Things (IoT). The combined resources will allow Positek RFID Inc. to expand to other markets outside of the textile maintenance industry.
“I am delighted to announce that our subsidiary, Fujitsu Frontech North America, has entered into this new business relationship with Positek,” says Kazuhiro Igarashi, president and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech Limited. “We believe that the partnership with Positek will bring us a further expansion of the RFID solutions business in North America and development of new market segments, by making full use of Positek RFID’s sophisticated integration technology and extensive customer base.”
