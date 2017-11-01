© Hella

Hella intensifies collaboration with BHAP in China

Lighting and electronics expert Hella and Chinese company BHAP are looking to intensify their existing collaboration. With the new extension, the collaboration will also cover the electronics and aftermarket business.

Until now, the existing partnership has been focused on the development and production of lighting systems for the Chinese market.



"For us, China is and will continue to be one of the most important automotive markets in the world", says Hella CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. "That is why we are looking to further expand our presence in China. In doing so, we will rely on both our own Hella network as well as on-site cooperation with successful Chinese companies such as BHAP."



BHAP Chairman Han Yonggui adds: "With Hella, we have a close and highly respected partner by our side, with whom we have nurtured a successful collaboration for a number of years. We are delighted to now be pursuing the goal of intensifying our partnership and expanding it to include key future issues within the automotive sector."



The parties intend to extend their collaboration to the area of electronics. The mutual development and production of electronic products is to be intensified in particular, above all in the area of control units and battery management systems. If the order volume is high enough, there are also plans for the mutual founding of a production company.



Furthermore, Hella and BHAP plan to take their established partnership in the lighting business and apply it to the aftermarket. The collaboration is also aimed at targeting modern driver assistance systems, which Hella will contribute to with its radar sensors and camera software.