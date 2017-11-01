© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

FPC teams up with NXP on contactless biometric payment cards

Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards (FPC) is collaborating with NXP Semiconductors in its new contactless fingerprint-on-card technology breakthrough.

With a market of four billion smart cards yearly, of which 50% are contactless, the benefits of biometrics can be enormous to increase security without compromising speed and ease of use for consumers.



“We chose Fingerprints’ sensor technology as they are a leader in fingerprint sensors with market proven leading edge performance in power consumption that enables our solution to be battery- and contactless”, said Philippe Dubois, General Manager of Payment at NXP Semiconductors.



To ensure a lower barrier of entry for card makers, NXP’s secure fingerprint authentication solution for cards does not require a battery and fits into standard card maker equipment as part of the broader payment ecosystem. Cards with fingerprint authentication are fully compliant with existing EMVCo point-of-sales (POS) systems.



“Collaboration is key in the smart card ecosystem. NXP is a leading provider in smart cards. Together we aim to advance in this market for smart card manufacturers of next generation payment cards”, says Thomas Rex, SVP Business Line Smartcards at Fingerprints.