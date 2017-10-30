© thinfilm

Thinfilm with a new industrial costumer

Norwegian printed electronics company, Thin Film Electronics ASA, has signed SFS Group USA, Inc. – Division Construction (SFS) as a new customer.

SFS, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based SFS Group AG, is a global provider of mechanical fastening systems and precision components. The company will integrate Thinfilm’s NFC tags into product packaging for its isoweld induction welding system, enabling customers to view technical specifications, operating instructions, and other key product information onsite through the simple tap of a smartphone.



SFS will also use Thinfilm’s cloud-based CNECT platform, in conjunction with the tag hardware, as part of the end-to-end NFC solution. Thinfilm’s NFC tags each contain a unique identifier and fully integrate with the CNECT software, empowering SFS employees to store tag IDs, deliver custom messaging and content, view real-time tapping activity, and gain valuable customer insights through analytics.



FS sees Thinfilm’s NFC solution as a training tool, customer engagement/support channel, and loyalty platform that will further help SFS increase its share of this fast-growing market.



“Our collaboration with SFS continues the expansion of Thinfilm’s offering into the industrial market segment, and we’re pleased that they chose our NFC solution to enhance their isoweld product,” said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. “NFC is becoming more and more attractive to industrial brands that rely on distributors and, as a result, find it difficult to connect directly with their customers. Our solution allows them to build relationships, increase loyalty, and drive additional sales.”