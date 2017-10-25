© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Seoul Semi sees record quarter – aims for a record year

Seoul Semiconductor recorded consolidated third-quarter revenues of KRW 305 billion (EUR 230 millions).

The rise in consolidated revenue was a result of strong sales of its differentiated technologies Acrich MJT, Wicop, UCD and filament LED. Within the lighting division, more than one-third of its customers have already shifted to adopt Acrich MJT, which is expected to account for over 50 % of sales in general lighting next year. Filament LEDs are rapidly becoming popular in the decorative lighting market, where they are replacing conventional LEDs.



Sales grew in the Display segment due to strong adoption of Acrich, enabling optimal local dimming in premium UHD TVs (Ultra-High Definition Televisions), and UCD that brings exceptional color rendering to displays.



The application of Wicop has gone beyond automotive daytime running lights (DRLs) and is now being used in automotive headlamps.



The company’s third quarter operating profit of KRW 30.6 billion (EUR 23 million) marks a growth of 27 % quarter-over-quarter and 54 % year-over-year despite a continued decline of the average selling price (ASP). Seoul Semi expects its new factory in Vietnam and the implementation of smart factory systems to further strengthen cost innovations for the future.



The company forecasts revenue guidance of KRW 270 to 290 billion (EUR 203.1 to 218.1 million) for the fourth quarter.