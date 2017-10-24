© Aixtron

CFIUS approves the sale of Aixtron's memory product line

It was back i may that Aixtron announced that the company intended to sell its ALD and CVD memory product line, at Aixtron, Inc. based in Sunnyvale, California to Eugene Technology Inc.

The company now informs that the investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) regarding the sale of the ALD and CVD memory product line to the South Korean company resulted in a determination that there are no unresolved U.S. national security concerns from CFIUS’ perspective.



As a consequence thereof, CFIUS approved the transaction. Management expects the transaction to be closed in 2017.