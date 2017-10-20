© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com Components | October 20, 2017
Mouser and Auvidea inks global distribution agreement
Mouser Electronics has entered into a global distribution agreement with Auvidea, a designer and manufacturer of products for embedded systems.
Through the distribution agreement, Mouser stocks Auvidea’s J1xx family carrier boards for the NVIDIA Jetson TX1 and TX2 compute modules. The J100 board matches the Jetson TX1 module’s 50 × 87 mm footprint and connects to form a compact processing unit to meet the compact size requirements of target applications such as drones and industrial embedded applications. The J106 board provides six CSI-2 camera interfaces, two Micro-USB 3 connectors, mini HDMI, UART, and I2S digital audio to realize 360-degree surround-view camera systems with built-in video processing and encoding.
The compact J120 carrier board turns the Jetson TX1/TX2 compute module into a super-mini-computer for desktop usage and for applications like deep learning, 3D computer vision with stereo cameras, HD H.264/H.265 video encoding/decoding, object and feature tracking, and flight control. The J120 board matches the Jetson TX1/TX2 module’s width but extends the length to 111 mm to make space for a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3 type A connectors, and a mini HDMI receptacle. The board integrates a 9-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and features an M.2 type M slot connected via four PCIe lanes to achieve a read and write performance up to 2500 MBytes per second.
The compact J120 carrier board turns the Jetson TX1/TX2 compute module into a super-mini-computer for desktop usage and for applications like deep learning, 3D computer vision with stereo cameras, HD H.264/H.265 video encoding/decoding, object and feature tracking, and flight control. The J120 board matches the Jetson TX1/TX2 module’s width but extends the length to 111 mm to make space for a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3 type A connectors, and a mini HDMI receptacle. The board integrates a 9-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and features an M.2 type M slot connected via four PCIe lanes to achieve a read and write performance up to 2500 MBytes per second.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments