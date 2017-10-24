© Super Dry Totech

Super Dry logistics management systems expand their flexible automation

Moisture control specialist Super Dry Totech’s latest generation of robotically automated component storage systems will be available to see at November’s Productronica at Hall A3 Booth 277.

This is a product release announcement by Super Dry Totech. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

A Global Technology Award winner, the Totech Dry Tower incorporates complete moisture management, floor life reset and traceability of MSL components, in addition to optimising the storage demands of different sized reels and trays, operator-free.



Businesses are striving for more flexible automation and digitalization of processes, symbolized by ever expanding Industry 4.0 initiatives including sophisticated track and trace logistics throughout the entire supply chain. Relentless attention to the elimination of routine manual tasks and higher efficiencies within existing shop floor constraints is a fundamental and essential element of competitiveness, survival and growth.



Super Dry robotically controlled Dry Storage Management Systems have demonstrated their ability to serve these needs and greatly aid making the vision of mass customization in Smart Factories a reality. The next generation of Totech Dry Tower is now expanding its pinpoint automation beyond the four walls of the automated, environmentally controlled warehouse to provide the automated delivery of goods directly to assembly lines in a more flexible manner than ever before. Fixed conveyors and operators are being replaced with a variety of more cost saving, and quickly changeable methods that can utilize existing factory layouts.



Goods incoming, Feeder preparation, line prep and replenishment, emergency components, delivery to support stations and return to floor life protective storage are examples of essential manufacturing process flow events. The Dry Towers’ Autonomous Indoor Vehicle (AIV) systems, developed and integrated by Asys, accomplishes these tasks, further reducing the need for operators in those areas of the manufacturing process. At the same time, they provide a flexible buffering of product flow, ensuring that feeding production can be a priority, eliminating bottlenecks and accelerating the smooth logistics flow.



On the stand at Productronica, Asys will showcase solutions for the automation of the entire material flow in a modern electronic manufacturing facility. The company has developed a modular, expandable logistics concept, which consists of three main components: Centralized Component Bearing, Autonomous Indoor Vehicles (AIV) and Material Stations. All system components communicate with each other via the ASYS software solution PULSE and pass on the respective orders.



Learn more at Productronica Hall A3 Booth 277, November 14-17 in Munich.