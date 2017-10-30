© Identco Products | October 30, 2017
IDENTCO: Showcasing durable label advancements and solutions
At the upcoming productronica show in Munich, Germany, IDENTCO will showcase an extensive portfolio of solutions for on-demand identification needs.
This is a product release announcement by IDENTCO. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
IDENTCO’s booth in Messe Munchen Hall A will feature:
Thermal Transfer and Die-Cut Parts Materials Portfolio
IDENTCO’s broad catalog of thermal transfer PCBA solutions features stock blank labels, custom blank and pre-printed labels, as well as options for presenting via auto-apply equipment. IDENTCO’s array of ribbons, printers, scanners, re-winders, dispensers and SMT label feeders will also be on display
One of the newest product offerings is the PPL line of polyimide labels for auto-application on the SMT production line. Precision die-cut labels on quick release liners in the IDENTCO-engineered REEL-e™ format ensures static-free delivery of labels.
“Economy vs High-Performance” Strategy to Manage PCBA Labeling Costs
Polyimide labels are designed for high-temperature, harsh-environment applications, but not all polyimides are the same and not all applications require the same level of durability and performance.
IDENTCO’s product development team and application engineers evaluate customers’ specific applications to determine which products will deliver the best “fit for purpose” label material construction to deliver the lowest cost of ownership.
“A lot of electronics customers don’t realize that their labels are probably over-engineered,” Director of Thermal Transfer Products Craig Fransen explained. “With IDENTCO’s ‘good-better-best strategy’, we offer a range of label materials to achieve the balance between cost and performance for each specific label application, and can typically save our customers 15 percent on polyimide labeling applications.”
Material and Converting R&D Advancements
EMS customers are continually pushing for smaller and smaller labels to improve the traceability of their products. IDENTCO continues to engineer smaller formats enabling printing and presenting for even the tightest applications. As label experts, customers rely on IDENTCO to understand and deliver on their PCBA labeling requirements and IDENTCO continues to innovate with labels as small as 2mmx2mm.
Auto-Apply Solutions
Labels not only need to be printed, but also applied. Manually applying labels at high rates is challenging and often results in inconsistent placement and poor adhesion performance. IDENTCO’s ELP-A auto-apply applicator portfolio offers cost-effective solutions to ensure consistent label presentation at high rates. The applicators, which will be on display at IDENTCO’s booth, are designed to handle a broad range of sizes and shapes on a wide array of automation systems.
Visit IDENTCO at booth #A4.514 at Messe Munchen from November 14-17.
- Thermal Transfer and Die-Cut Parts Materials Portfolio
- “Economy vs High-Performance” Strategy to Manage PCBA Labeling Costs
- Material and Converting R&D Advancements
- Auto-Apply Solutions
Thermal Transfer and Die-Cut Parts Materials Portfolio
IDENTCO’s broad catalog of thermal transfer PCBA solutions features stock blank labels, custom blank and pre-printed labels, as well as options for presenting via auto-apply equipment. IDENTCO’s array of ribbons, printers, scanners, re-winders, dispensers and SMT label feeders will also be on display
One of the newest product offerings is the PPL line of polyimide labels for auto-application on the SMT production line. Precision die-cut labels on quick release liners in the IDENTCO-engineered REEL-e™ format ensures static-free delivery of labels.
“Economy vs High-Performance” Strategy to Manage PCBA Labeling Costs
Polyimide labels are designed for high-temperature, harsh-environment applications, but not all polyimides are the same and not all applications require the same level of durability and performance.
IDENTCO’s product development team and application engineers evaluate customers’ specific applications to determine which products will deliver the best “fit for purpose” label material construction to deliver the lowest cost of ownership.
“A lot of electronics customers don’t realize that their labels are probably over-engineered,” Director of Thermal Transfer Products Craig Fransen explained. “With IDENTCO’s ‘good-better-best strategy’, we offer a range of label materials to achieve the balance between cost and performance for each specific label application, and can typically save our customers 15 percent on polyimide labeling applications.”
Material and Converting R&D Advancements
EMS customers are continually pushing for smaller and smaller labels to improve the traceability of their products. IDENTCO continues to engineer smaller formats enabling printing and presenting for even the tightest applications. As label experts, customers rely on IDENTCO to understand and deliver on their PCBA labeling requirements and IDENTCO continues to innovate with labels as small as 2mmx2mm.
Auto-Apply Solutions
Labels not only need to be printed, but also applied. Manually applying labels at high rates is challenging and often results in inconsistent placement and poor adhesion performance. IDENTCO’s ELP-A auto-apply applicator portfolio offers cost-effective solutions to ensure consistent label presentation at high rates. The applicators, which will be on display at IDENTCO’s booth, are designed to handle a broad range of sizes and shapes on a wide array of automation systems.
Visit IDENTCO at booth #A4.514 at Messe Munchen from November 14-17.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments