October 31, 2017
Panduit's wire harness solutions in Munich
Panduit Corp., an industry leader in wire harness, heavy duty cable management, identification, plant floor and control panel solutions for over 60 years, will be exhibiting at Productronica 2017 Exhibition from 14th to 17th November in Munich in Hall A5 on Stand 570.
This is a product release announcement by Panduit Corp.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
At the world leading trade fair for electronics development and production, Panduit will be showcasing its PAT 4.0 automatic cable tie installation system, Quick-Build™ harness board system, and battery powered BlackFin power and grounding installation tools that lead the industry in safety and reliability. Panduit will also showcase cable tie installation hand tools including new metal variants, control panel solutions, Easy Mark Plus labelling software, identification products, cable ties including PLT4H-147, as well as new terminal block markers.
Michael Kemmerling, Director, Industrial Electrical Infrastructure, EMEA at Panduit remarks: “We are looking forward to exhibiting at Productronica 2017 as Panduit’s wide range of wire harness and panel solutions are ideally suited for manufacturing environments which are the main focus of the show. Our products can help organize, connect and protect wires and cables for optimum performance and productivity. They can also help save control panel wiring space, mitigate disruptions due to electrical/mechanical noise and future-proof the network.”
Panduit’s wire harness assembly products and tools have been designed to reduce wire harness assembly time, increase productivity, while at the same time maintaining all safety requirements.
The PAT 4.0 automatic cable tie installation system for example is designed to maximize bundling productivity with gains of up to 25% over other automatic cable tie systems and over six times the speed of manual cable tie methods.
The Quick-Build harness board system is a modular, re-usable solution that can improve the productivity of wire harness build time by up to 18% and reduces the costs of board builds by up to 65%.
Also on display the stand will be several lightweight, ergonomic manual and pneumatic cable tie installation tools that are easy to use and reduce operator fatigue. Identification solutions provide a fast and easy way to create labels in compliance with industry standards for product identification.
Panduit’s proven control panel solutions are another key product area on the stand. Products like Wiring Ducts and Noise Shields, cable ties and mounts, ferrules, as well as terminals, optimize panel space, mitigate the impact of electromagnetic interference, provide proper safety measures and manage networked components.
For more information on Panduit’s product ranges exhibited at Productronica please visit: https://www.panduit.com/en/solutions/wire-harness.html or https://www.panduit.com/en/solutions/control-panel.html
