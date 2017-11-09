© Viscom Products | November 09, 2017
Viscom with solutions for 3D AOI and 3D AXI at productronica
From Nov. 14-17, 2017, at the world's foremost trade fair, productronica 2017, Viscom AG will present its cutting-edge solutions for optical inspection systems with 3D technology under the motto "Solutions for me."
This is a product release announcement by Viscom AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Close cooperation with customers and Viscom's decades of expertise have resulted in products that convince with very fast handling, excellent inspection results and the simplest operation. The new developments are focused on the challenges arising from increasing product changes and higher production volumes, miniaturization and Industry 4.0.
The highlight of the event for Viscom is the X7056-II automatic 3D X-ray inspection system, developed with extremely high throughput and superb image quality for the requirements in high-end electronics production. This new AXI in-line system can ensure precise inspection of hidden solder joints and components in high-volume production. It is equipped with the xFastFlow transport module, which cuts printed circuit board changing times. With this feature, up to three boards can be processed at the same time. The new handling design also means that significantly larger board sizes can be inspected and the scope of angled radiation is extended.
Yet another compelling point is the extraordinarily versatile 3D AOI system range: from the premium solution S3088 ultra gold with brilliant image quality, 121 Mpixel resolution and unparalleled defect detection, to the high-performance S3088 ultra chrome for especially high throughput. All of Viscoms’s 3D systems are based on a combination of intelligent software and an optimum camera concept, so that components and solder joints can be measured in 3D. The result is even more explicit defect identification and fewer false calls, resulting in sustainable quality assurance.
Thanks to the revolutionary vVision operating software, inspection programs for new components and component groups are easily created within the shortest time. Because of a modern graphical user interface and numerous practical functions with user-friendly basic settings, operation is very intuitive. This is Viscom's answer to the requirements facing medium-sized companies in particular: small lot sizes, more frequent production changes, component miniaturization and efficient personnel deployment.
Viscom also meets the demand for major global enterprises to integrate their inspection systems into Industry 4.0 process lines – networking systems and master computers in different standards is possible. Within the context of big data, the Viscom systems furnish large volumes of information for external evaluations.
Visitors also can gain insight into Viscom’s expertise and know-how in the SMT Speakers Corner joining the presentation about "Process Control and Highest Quality beyond Optical and X-Ray Inspection". Additional 3D AOI systems from Viscom also will be part of the Panasonic and Nokia trade fair exhibitions at their respective stands.
