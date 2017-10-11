© businesswire

Toshiba Memory Corp to further invest in production equipment

Toshiba Corporation has approved a further investment by Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC) in manufacturing equipment for the Fab 6 clean room under construction at Yokkaichi Operations.

TMC will invest approximately JPY 110 billion (about EUR 827.7 million) as a second investment in Fab 6 for the installation of additional manufacturing equipment in the Phase-1 clean room.



Production at Fab 6 will be entirely devoted to BiCS FLASH, Toshiba's 3D Flash memory. TMC has previously invested about JPY 195 billion (EUR 1.46 billion) in Fab 6 as its first investment covering the installation of manufacturing equipment in the Phase-1 clean room and the construction of the Phase-2 clean room.



Demand for TMC’s next generation 3D Flash memory devices is expected to increase significantly due to growing demand for enterprise SSDs in datacenters, SSDs for PCs, and memory for smartphones; TMC expects this strong market growth to continue in 2018.



The investment in Fab 6 will enable TMC to install manufacturing equipment for 96-layer 3D Flash memories, including deposition and etching equipment.



TMC has recently asked SanDisk – its collaborator in three joint ventures for investment in manufacturing equipment at TMC’s Yokkaichi Operations – whether it intends to jointly participate in this second investment for the Phase-1 clean room in the Fab 6 facility.