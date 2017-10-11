© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | October 11, 2017
FieldFox is the world’s most integrated handheld RF and microwave analyzer
Keysight Technologies, Inc. announced new enhancements for its FieldFox handheld RF and microwave analyzers.
This is a product release announcement by Keysight Technologies. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
FieldFox analyzers now connect to Keysight’s 89600 VSA software, the industry’s leading toolset for signal demodulation and vector signal analysis. The FieldFox to 89600 VSA link provides a powerful combination of hardware and software for design and troubleshooting of devices using signal formats, including:
The FieldFox I/Q analyzer provides frequency and time domain measurements and customizable multi-domain display views. Users can capture and analyze I/Q data directly on the instrument, or capture and save the data for post analysis using Keysight’s 89600 VSA software, MATLAB, Python Toolkit or other third-party demodulation software.
FieldFox’s I/Q analyzer mode also enables verification of baseband subsystems and final signal chain integration, as well as troubleshooting of signal quality degradation due to hardware and software issues. Users can gain further insight into RF signal environments by regenerating and playing back I/Q capture data using a vector signal generator. Furthermore, engineers can apply environmental fading profiles to I/Q data using a vector signal generator to determine the performance of a receiver.
FieldFox I/Q analyzer allows users to capture up to 10 MHz of flatness- and phase-corrected I/Q data, and measure magnitude spectrum (frequency domain) and RF envelope as well as I/Q waveform (time domain). With FieldFox, users can customize up to four simultaneous and multi-domain measurement views, and enhance performance with features such as amplitude and IF alignment before capture. FieldFox saves I/Q capture data file types including comma separated values (CSV), text (TXT), SDF (compatible with 89600 VSA software) and MATLAB (MAT).
“Combining the new 89600 VSA software and I/Q recording capabilities with real-time spectrum analysis makes FieldFox an ideal portable solution for engineers and technicians to analyze, understand and detect signals in any environment,” Dunn added.
- APCO-25 and TETRA for public safety radio
- IEEE 802.11p for wireless vehicular communications
- Low-power wide area networks and other formats for the internet of things (IoT)
- Cellular communications including LTE, WCDMA and GSM
