© balint radu dreamstime.com Products | October 13, 2017
STMicro and Objenious collaborate to speed connection of IoT nodes to LoRa® networks
STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications and member of the board of the LoRa Alliance™, and Objenious, a founding member of the LoRa Alliance and the first carrier in France to provide a nationwide LoRa® network, are working together to accelerate the connection of Internet-of-Things (IoT) nodes to LoRa networks.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
ST’s development kits certified on the Objenious network are available now, greatly reducing R&D effort and time to market in the creation of new LoRa devices.
LoRAWAN is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) based on LoRa technology that is opening up a world of possibilities to create networks of connected devices ideal to address a broad range of IoT applications. The benefits of LoRa especially suit applications where nodes have limited power capability, can be difficult to access, and data transfers don’t require high bandwidth. LoRa can, thus, target a wide spectrum of applications such as tracking, proactive maintenance, and many others. Industry analysts estimate there will be tens of billions of connected devices deployed in the world by 2020.
Objenious launched and operates the 1st LoRa network in France, with more than 4,200 antennas deployed around the country. Leveraging the network know-how inherited from Bouygues Telecom, Objenious now proposes its LoRa network, platform, and services for LPWAN IoT to partners and customers locally and internationally thanks to roaming agreements.
With its broad portfolio of general-purpose and secure microcontrollers (MCUs) and sensors, along with analog, power, mixed-signal, and connectivity technologies, ST offers all ingredients for making connected devices for any application. The company helps developers by providing tools and software libraries that aid the STM32 MCU-based embedded design as part of its freely available STM32 Open Development Environment (ODE). By integrating Objenious’ network access software on top of the STM32 ODE, developing connected devices is even easier.
“The collaboration of STMicroelectronics and Objenious offers customers an opportunity to easily and quickly develop LPWAN-connected objects for the Objenious network, accelerating the business and the development of the IoT,” said Stéphane Allaire, CEO of Objenious.
“Offering STM32-based LoRa-enabled kits that are already certified on the Objenious network is a valuable asset for developers as it hurdles a major challenge in their efforts to create new LoRa devices,” said Thierry Tingaud, West Europe Sales, and President of STMicroelectronics France. “In addition to pre-integrating the software development kit, the Objenious-LoRa-enabled STM32-based solution is ready to use on a live network, greatly reducing R&D effort and time to market.”
STM32 Nucleo LoRa kits are now certified and available to developers through ST sales channels.
