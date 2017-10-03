© Gajus Dreamstime

Arrow withdraws from Data Modul acquisition

Munich-based Data Modul will not be a part of Arrow Electronics. The distributor has announced that the it refrains from its previous intention to enter into a domination and profit transfer agreement

On 11 April 2017 Arrow Central Europe Holding Munich GmbH, an indirect subsidiary of Arrow, and a 69.2% majority shareholder of Data Modul, notified the German company of its intention to enter into a domination and profit transfer agreement with Arrow as dominating party and Data Modul as dependent party.



However, Arrow has now notified the German supplier that, until further notice, it will refrains from the intention to enter into the domination and profit transfer agreement. Arrow intents to evaluate all strategic options regarding its participation in Data Modul.