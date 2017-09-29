© guido vrola dreamstime.com

TSMC to new build 3nm fab in Taiwan

TSMC said that the company’s planned advanced 3nm fab will be located in the Tainan Science Park in in southern Taiwan.

The decision to build the new fab in Tainan Science Park was made to fully leverage the company’s existing cluster advantage and the benefit its comprehensive supply chain.



TSMC also said that it recognises and is grateful for the government’s clear commitments to resolve any issues, including land, water, electricity and environmental protection.