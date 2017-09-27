© ams

ams expands Singapore manufacturing capacity

Austrian chip manufacturer, ams, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Singapore at JTC nanoSpace @ Tampines.

ams will operate a fully automated clean room with filter deposition technology for high-precision micro-optic sensors. Alongside this, ams will also invest in a new VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers) R&D and manufacturing line.



ams is expecting to invest around USD 200 million over the next three years in manufacturing in Tampines. The investment includes the clean room equipment and a new facility for VCSEL and sensor manufacturing at JTC nanoSpace @ Tampines.



ams’ continued expansion in Singapore is the direct result of customer volume requirements for the company’s sensor solutions and optical packaging. At the new expansion, ams will manufacture micro-optic sensors for mobile applications. This new facility complements the capacity at Ang Mo Kio and the company’s manufacturing operations in Austria, as well as manufacturing partnerships with major contract manufacturers around the world.