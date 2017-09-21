© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com

Radiocrafts announces Ultra-Low Power Radio Module for IoT applications

Radiocrafts AS, a leading provider of RF modules and wireless connectivity solutions, announced today a new ultra-low power radio module platform for Smart Metering, Internet of Things (IoT) and Wireless Sensor Networks applications. The new compact RF module is also suitable for 6LoWPAN based IP networks.

This is a product release announcement by Radiocrafts AS. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The RC18x0 Radio Module platform is a series of compact surface-mounted ultra-low power RF modules based on the CC1310 system-on-chip from Texas Instruments. The modules include a low power RF transceiver compliant to IEEE 802.15.4g, Wireless M-Bus and many proprietary protocols. It is ideal for battery operated sensors in 6LoWPAN networks.



The ultra-low power radio consumes only 5.5 mA in receive mode and 22 mA during transmission at 14 dBm. The high-performance radio is complemented with a powerful ARM Cortex M3 controller with up to 128 kB of Flash memory and 20 kB of SRAM. A 4 kB EEPROM, and additional 256 kB Flash is optional. The extra Flash memory can be used for over-the-air firmware download.



30 digital and analogue I/O makes it easy to interface sensors and actuators in control and monitoring applications. An advanced low power sensor co-processor is available for direct sensor interface.



Using the new module together with the TI-RTOS from Texas Instruments is a powerful combination to build any end application. Part of the TI-RTOS is programmed in ROM, leaving more Flash memory to the application firmware. The modules are also supported by the open source operating system Contiki, through the CC1310 Contiki port.



"The new module platform is a complement to our existing offerings for low power wireless solutions, with the benefit of 6LoWPAN support," says Anders Oldebäck, Sales and Marketing Director, Radiocrafts. "Ultra-low power consumption combined with a high-performance radio and ARM Cortex M3 microcontroller in a System in Package module opens up new possibilities for battery operated Internet of Things and Wireless Sensor Network applications".



The compact surface mount modules, which measure only 12.7 x 25.4 mm, are delivered in tape and reel packaging. Samples and Developments Kits are available now.