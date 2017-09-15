© balint radu dreamstime.com

Molex introduces single-row gold-plated pico-clasp wire-to-board connectors

Molex has introduced gold-plated Pico-Clasp Wire-to-Board Connectors in single row inner lock vertical and right angle header versions, joining the existing dual-row gold-plated and single-row tin-plated versions.

This is a product release announcement by Molex. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

These new options compliment and further enhance the versatility of Molex core 1.00mm pitch wire-to-board system, which simplifies development by delivering a wide variety of design options in a small footprint.



“Gold plating provides superior reliability and durability ideal for numerous applications such as smart meters, drones, patient monitors and mobile POS terminals,” said Aya Sanoki, global product manager, Molex. “In addition to a space-saving inner friction lock, the connectors cover circuit sizes from 2 to 50 and withstand operating temperatures from -40 to +105º C.”



The connectors feature an outer positive lock for secure mating retention and easy connector insertion and extraction. A positive inner lock offers secure mating retention with low mating and unmating forces while preventing wire tangling and latch breakage. In addition, SMT mounting provides assembly and cost efficiencies, along with automated assembly that reduces manual labour processes.



Gold-plated connectors in additional thickness options will be available soon.



For more information about Pico-Clasp Wire-to-Board Connectors, please visit www.molex.com/link/picoclasp.html.