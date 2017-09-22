Protecting chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from ESD damage

© arkadi bojarsinov / dreamstime.com

Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 0.9pF ±30kV Discrete Unidirectional TVS Diode Arrays (SPA® Diodes).

SP3222 Series TVS Diode Arrays offer these key benefits:

Low peak voltage (nominally lower than 40V during an 8kV ESD strike) provides the lowest possible let-through voltage, protecting small, sensitive chipsets quickly and effectively.

Extremely low dynamic resistance (0.17 ohms) assures excellent Transmission Line Pulse (TLP) performance, a critical element in protecting chip geometries of 28nm or less.

AEC-Q101 qualification means that they can continue operating in environments far harsher than they are intended to encounter.

Industry-standard SOD-883 package reduces overall cost and guarantees high product availability.

Availability

SP3222 Series TVS Diode Arrays are designed with low capacitance rail-to-rail diodes and an additional Zener diode to provide protection for electronic equipment that may experience destructive electrostatic discharge (ESD). These robust diodes are AEC-Q101 qualified and can safely absorb repetitive ESD strikes above the maximum level specified in international standards without performance degradation.Low loading capacitance makes them ideal for providing ESD protection for high speed data lines such as MIPI Camera and Display, USB2.0, USB3.0 and eSATA. They are well-suited to protect the newest sensitive chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from destructive ESD.Additional applications for SP3222 Series TVS Diode Arrays include high speed serial interfaces, MHL, DisplayPort 1.3, set top boxes, game consoles, smartphones, external storage devices, notebooks, ultrabooks, tablets and e-readers.“The SP3222 Series provides extremely low dynamic resistance, which ensures excellent clamping performance across the current profile for better ESD protection,” said Tim Micun, business development manager for TVS Diode Arrays at Littelfuse. “With a let-through voltage no higher than 40V during an 8kV ESD strike, these TVS Diode Arrays provide excellent voltage response, which is particularly important for protecting small, sensitive chipsets.”The SP3222 Series (surface mount SOD-883 package) is provided in tape and reel format in quantities of 10,000. Sample requests can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.