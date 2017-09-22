© arkadi bojarsinov / dreamstime.com Products | September 22, 2017
Protecting chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from ESD damage
Littelfuse, Inc., the global leader in circuit protection, today introduced a series of 0.9pF ±30kV Discrete Unidirectional TVS Diode Arrays (SPA® Diodes).
This is a product release announcement by Littelfuse. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
SP3222 Series TVS Diode Arrays are designed with low capacitance rail-to-rail diodes and an additional Zener diode to provide protection for electronic equipment that may experience destructive electrostatic discharge (ESD). These robust diodes are AEC-Q101 qualified and can safely absorb repetitive ESD strikes above the maximum level specified in international standards without performance degradation.
Low loading capacitance makes them ideal for providing ESD protection for high speed data lines such as MIPI Camera and Display, USB2.0, USB3.0 and eSATA. They are well-suited to protect the newest sensitive chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from destructive ESD.
Additional applications for SP3222 Series TVS Diode Arrays include high speed serial interfaces, MHL, DisplayPort 1.3, set top boxes, game consoles, smartphones, external storage devices, notebooks, ultrabooks, tablets and e-readers.
“The SP3222 Series provides extremely low dynamic resistance, which ensures excellent clamping performance across the current profile for better ESD protection,” said Tim Micun, business development manager for TVS Diode Arrays at Littelfuse. “With a let-through voltage no higher than 40V during an 8kV ESD strike, these TVS Diode Arrays provide excellent voltage response, which is particularly important for protecting small, sensitive chipsets.”
SP3222 Series TVS Diode Arrays offer these key benefits:
The SP3222 Series (surface mount SOD-883 package) is provided in tape and reel format in quantities of 10,000. Sample requests can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.
Low loading capacitance makes them ideal for providing ESD protection for high speed data lines such as MIPI Camera and Display, USB2.0, USB3.0 and eSATA. They are well-suited to protect the newest sensitive chipsets with geometries of 28nm and smaller from destructive ESD.
Additional applications for SP3222 Series TVS Diode Arrays include high speed serial interfaces, MHL, DisplayPort 1.3, set top boxes, game consoles, smartphones, external storage devices, notebooks, ultrabooks, tablets and e-readers.
“The SP3222 Series provides extremely low dynamic resistance, which ensures excellent clamping performance across the current profile for better ESD protection,” said Tim Micun, business development manager for TVS Diode Arrays at Littelfuse. “With a let-through voltage no higher than 40V during an 8kV ESD strike, these TVS Diode Arrays provide excellent voltage response, which is particularly important for protecting small, sensitive chipsets.”
SP3222 Series TVS Diode Arrays offer these key benefits:
- Low peak voltage (nominally lower than 40V during an 8kV ESD strike) provides the lowest possible let-through voltage, protecting small, sensitive chipsets quickly and effectively.
- Extremely low dynamic resistance (0.17 ohms) assures excellent Transmission Line Pulse (TLP) performance, a critical element in protecting chip geometries of 28nm or less.
- AEC-Q101 qualification means that they can continue operating in environments far harsher than they are intended to encounter.
- Industry-standard SOD-883 package reduces overall cost and guarantees high product availability.
The SP3222 Series (surface mount SOD-883 package) is provided in tape and reel format in quantities of 10,000. Sample requests can be placed through authorized Littelfuse distributors worldwide. For a listing of Littelfuse distributors, please visit Littelfuse.com.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments