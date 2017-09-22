© Hella

Hella subsidiary moves to new HQ and is looking to hire

The Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., is further developing its subsidiary company Hella Aglaia in Berlin, specialised in image processing and software solutions.

Against this backdrop, the company has moved into its new headquarters in the Berlin Tempelhof district. Employee numbers are projected to reach up to 500 over time.



"Hella is benefiting from automotive trends, such as autonomous driving and digitalization. For successfully serving these trends, software expertise is increasingly becoming a key competence for us", says Dr. Rolf Breidenbach, Hella CEO. "We are therefore further developing our software development resources. Our Berlin subsidiary company Hella Aglaia is of great importance here as competence center for intelligent visual sensor systems and artificial intelligence."



"We're currently hiring up to seven new colleagues every month", adds Kay Talmi, Managing Director of Hella Aglaia. "Our new location inside the renowned Ullsteinhaus in Berlin Tempelhof will surely further spurn our development. After all, we're now situated in one of Berlin's digital hubs, surrounded by startups and excellent universities."



Currently, Hella Aglaia has some 300 employees, Aglaia was founded in Berlin in 1998 and became a full Hella subsidiary in the year 2006. The company’s expertise is within the area of camera-based assistance systems – with a clear focus on software.