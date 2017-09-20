Products | September 20, 2017
Digi-Key releases new addition of symbols & footprints for Vishay Products
Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, today announced the addition of symbols, footprints, and 3D models for Vishay’s catalog of optoelectronics products.
This is a product release announcement by Digi-Key. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The models, made available via online parts library SnapEDA, can be downloaded for free for most major PCB design tools.
Designers spend days creating digital models for each component in their circuit board designs. With this new collaboration, designers can simply drag-and-drop high-quality, auto-verified models into their designs, saving them days of time.
“Each day, thousands of designers use Digi-Key to find components for their designs,” said Natasha Baker, CEO & Founder of SnapEDA. “By adding SnapEDA’s high-quality, ready-to-use digital models to the content solutions available, we’re helping them move from idea to production faster than ever with Vishay products.”
Products supported with this release include a wide variety of Vishay’s optical sensors, optocouplers, solid-state relays, and MOSFET drivers.
“With many of our customers designing on a budget or just starting a company, cost can be very important,” said Jeremy Purcell, Program Manager, Digital Design Tools at Digi-Key. “SnapEDA customers don’t have to worry about paying for their libraries, so designers should find this to be another handy tool for increasing efficiency in the design process.”
Vishay’s optoelectronics portfolio provides a one-stop-shop for all optical sensor and isolation solutions. These include both analog and digital isolation products, providing isolation for electrical safety as well as improved performance for manifold applications. Vishay’s SSRs (Solid State Relays) take relay controls into the 21st Century, with solid state performance and reliability. Vishay optical sensor portfolio includes proximity sensors, ambient light sensors, RGB and UV sensors that are used in smartphones, wearables, automotive, and various IoT applications.
The CAD models can be accessed from select Vishay product pages on www.digikey.com, as well as within SnapEDA’s parts library at www.snapeda.com. Supported formats include Altium, Eagle, OrCad, Allegro, PADS, DXDesigner & KiCad. The footprints were created to IPC-7351B standards, and are auto-verified using SnapEDA’s proprietary automated verification technology.
