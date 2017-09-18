© alexskopje dreamstime.com

CFO leaves ASML for Bayer

ASML’s Executive Vice President and CFO, Wolfgang Nickl, will leave the company by the end of April 2018 to take up the position of CFO at German-based life science company Bayer.

Wolfgang Nickl joined ASML in December 2013 from the US, where he built his career in financial and operational leadership roles at digital storage device manufacturer Western Digital Corporation before his promotion as its CFO in 2010.



“We highly appreciate Wolfgang’s contribution to ASML’s growth and development over recent years, and we looked forward to many more years of working together. Yet, we also appreciate that Bayer offers Wolfgang a significant opportunity and we wish him and Bayer all the best. Together with Wolfgang we will arrange for a smooth transition of his responsibilities over the coming months and secure uninterrupted execution of our strategy to reach our stated targets for our stakeholders,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink.