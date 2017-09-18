© Heraeus

Heraeus PV teams up with Ulbrich Of Austria

Heraeus Photovoltaics has entered into a joint development partnership with Ulbrich of Austria, a manufacturer of PV ribbon products for traditional solder and conductive adhesive technologies. The two companies will focus on developing products for assembly and packaging technology in the solar module industry.

The global collaboration will capitalise on the two companies position and technology know-how to bring new innovation and performance to solar cell interconnection technology. The partnership combines the expertise of Heraeus of silver paste for the solar cell industry and Ulbrich’s innovations in PV ribbon technologies to increase the electrical output and performance of solar modules. With its background in materials science, Heraeus will use its partnership with Ulbrich to expand its renewable energy footprint by establishing a new product line developing materials for the production of PV modules.



According to Dr. Andre Kobelt, the Chief Commercial & Technology Officer for Heraeus, “The announcement of this cooperation with Ulbrich is an important step which could significantly lower the cost per watt for pv module industry. We view this agreement as an exciting opportunity for Heraeus to embark upon as we look to continue to expand our global footprint in the field of renewable energies.”