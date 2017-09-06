© Everlight

EVERLIGHT Electronics introduces infrared LED for iris recognition

EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., a leading player in the global LED and optoelectronics industry, launches the NIR-C19M series with a wavelength of 810nm which exert the clearest contrast effect to read the pattern of the iris.

The recognition process is precise, quick and features excellent heat dissipation. This makes it perfectly suitable for iris recognition applications in security surveillance systems (access control) and portable handsets.



Following the market demand and the resulting development of appropriate high technology, the concept of “body is access code” has been integrated into many systems and devices. Smart biometric identification allows measuring the users’ unique patterns in the fingerprint, voice, iris and face quickly and easily to avoid the problem of recalling traditional long passwords. Infrared LEDs for non-contact optical identification have the advantages of compact size, strong security and quick recognition speed which make them to an increasingly sought-after advanced technology around the world.



EVERLIGHT’s NIR-C19M series for non-contact optical iris recognition adopts a molding manufacturing process. Compared to the traditional glue dispense manufacturing process, molding results in a smoother surface which not only enhances the look but also increases reliability. The NIR-C19M series works with a wavelength of 810nm and uses an advanced ISP image processor together with CMOS sensor to receive the infrared reflection by the human eye to authenticate iris identification. Its unique optical design achieves a clear high reflection rate, a small angle (FOV=25) and a radiant intensity of up to 2,700mW/Sr below/less than 1000mA. The heat dissipation with a thermal resistance of 4.38℃/W is superior to any other competing product in the market. The device has also passed IEC62471, a safety regulation to prove that no harm arises to human eyes and skin. In addition to these excellent optical features, the dimension of NIR-C19M series is merely 3.5 x 3.5 x 2.3mm which is particularly desirable for space-constrained portable devices.



