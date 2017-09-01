© Mazor robotics Business | September 01, 2017
Medtronic makes USD 40 million investment in Mazor
Mazor Robotics, specialising in surgical guidance systems, has entered the next phase of its strategic partnership with Medtronic earlier than planned and their existing agreements have been amended accordingly.
The agreements provide for the conversion of the commercial relationship between the parties, with Medtronic assuming exclusive worldwide distribution of the Mazor X system. These developments are a result of the early achievement of certain sales and marketing milestones by both companies, as well as higher than expected global market acceptance and demand for the Mazor X system. Medtronic and Mazor originally entered into a strategic agreement in May 2016.
Medtronic will invest USD 40 million in Mazor Robotics’ American Depository Shares (ADS) at a price of USD 38.46 per ADS. This third tranche of investment in Mazor by Medtronic will bring Medtronic’s total investment in Mazor to USD 72 million, representing approximately 11.9 percent of the outstanding shares post investment and 10.6 percent of the fully diluted shares outstanding post investment. Closing of the USD 40 million equity investment is expected to take place on or around September 12, 2017.
“Medtronic is our valued strategic partner and together we have achieved the desired outcome for Phase I well ahead of our original plan,” commented Ori Hadomi, Chief Executive Officer. “I believe that the move to this next phase reinforces our significant leadership position in the growing market for surgical guidance systems for spine procedures. Our strategic partnership will allow hospitals in new markets around the world to have access to the Mazor X and gain the clinical benefits that this technology offers.
“The strategic partnership between Mazor and Medtronic has already resulted in 59 Mazor X system orders since the October 2016 launch and reflects an accelerated sales cycle due to customers’ eagerness to adopt our solutions for the spine market,” added Mr. Hadomi. “Now, as commercial responsibility for the Mazor X in the spine market shifts to Medtronic, the annual minimums for sale of Mazor X systems agreed to by the two companies are expected to drive substantial improvement in Mazor’s financial results during the next several years. Together we will be able to further advance our robust jointly-developed product pipeline for the spine market, to make a difference for patients while Mazor also pursues new opportunities to apply our innovative technologies to other medical needs.”
“Moving to the next phase of our strategic partnership demonstrates our shared passion for transforming how spine surgery is done,” said Doug King, senior vice president & president of the Medtronic Spine division, which is part of Medtronic's Restorative Therapies Group. “Mazor Robotics’ technology and Medtronic’s navigation capabilities and implant systems provide spine surgeons with complete procedural solutions that advance the standard of care and will help surgeons maximize predictability and efficiency.”
