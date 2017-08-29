© samsung

Samsung Electronics invest USD 7bn in China production

Samsung Electronics plans to invest USD 7 billion over the next three years to expand its NAND memory chip production in Xi’an (China).

Samsung Electronics's Management Committee has authorised the investment in SCS (Samsung China Semiconductor), its subsidiary located in Xi'an, China. Samsung plans to add new semiconductor production lines to respond to increasing NAND flash demand in the middle to long term future, a regulatory announcement from August 28, 2017 states.



Furthermore, an investment of USD 2.3 billion (of USD 7 billion that is projected to be invested in SCS over the next three years) has already been authorised.