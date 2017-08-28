© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | August 28, 2017
IC with 42V/250mA LDO, voltage detector and window watchdog timer
Ricoh Europe (Netherlands) B.V. Semiconductor Support Centre has launched a compact solution combining a 42V/250mA voltage regulator, voltage detector and (window) watchdog timer for general car equipment and car accessories requiring low current consumption.
This is a product release announcement by Ricoh Europe (Netherlands) BV. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The R5114 / R5115S series consumes just 13.5µA and consist of two supervisory circuits which provide highly accurate power supply, monitor the power supply voltage with high accuracy and regulate the processor’s malfunctioning, enhancing system reliability and safety.
LDO voltage regulator
The R5114/R5115’s voltage regulator offers a highly accurate output voltage reference with +/- 0.6% accuracy at room temperature and +/- 1.6% accuracy at an operating temperature range from -40°C to 125°C.
Voltage detector
The device’s highly accurate voltage detector is internally connected to the output voltage pin of the voltage regulator and monitors the supply voltage of the application processor and provides a reset signal after dropping below an internally fixed threshold voltage. The active reset timeout period should be long enough to reset the processor properly with the use of an external capacitor.
Watchdog timer (regular / window)
An application processor provides output pulses during normal operation and regularly resets the watchdog timer to prevent it from elapsing. In the event of a processor malfunction these pulses are too late or fail and the R5114 watchdog timer generates a reset signal to the processor after a time-out period. The advanced R5115 window watchdog timer even detects when the processor enters a random operation mode and when output pulses are too early. Various options are available to disable the watchdog timer when the processor is set to a sleep mode. For this purpose a specific inhibit input is used which is controlled by an output from the processor.
Another option is an automatic circuit monitoring the output current from the LDO regulator. As soon as the current drops below a certain threshold it will automatically disable the watchdog timer and reduces current consumption to 8.5µA.
The R5114 and R5115 are available with three options:
LDO voltage regulator
The R5114/R5115’s voltage regulator offers a highly accurate output voltage reference with +/- 0.6% accuracy at room temperature and +/- 1.6% accuracy at an operating temperature range from -40°C to 125°C.
Voltage detector
The device’s highly accurate voltage detector is internally connected to the output voltage pin of the voltage regulator and monitors the supply voltage of the application processor and provides a reset signal after dropping below an internally fixed threshold voltage. The active reset timeout period should be long enough to reset the processor properly with the use of an external capacitor.
Watchdog timer (regular / window)
An application processor provides output pulses during normal operation and regularly resets the watchdog timer to prevent it from elapsing. In the event of a processor malfunction these pulses are too late or fail and the R5114 watchdog timer generates a reset signal to the processor after a time-out period. The advanced R5115 window watchdog timer even detects when the processor enters a random operation mode and when output pulses are too early. Various options are available to disable the watchdog timer when the processor is set to a sleep mode. For this purpose a specific inhibit input is used which is controlled by an output from the processor.
Another option is an automatic circuit monitoring the output current from the LDO regulator. As soon as the current drops below a certain threshold it will automatically disable the watchdog timer and reduces current consumption to 8.5µA.
The R5114 and R5115 are available with three options:
- Externally adjustable minimum output current setting by using a resistor
- Internally fixed minimum output current setting
- No minimum output current setting
- Input Voltage Range (Abs. Max. Rating) 3.5 V to 42 V (50 V)
- Operating Temperature Range -40°C to +125°C
- Supply Current Typ. 8.5 μA (WDT disabled), Typ. 13.5 μA (at no load, WDT enabled)
- Standby Current Typ. 0.2 μA
- Output Voltage Range 3.3 V to 5 V (in steps of 0.1 V)
- Output Voltage Accuracy ±1.6% (-40°C ≤Ta≤+125°C)
- Output Current 250 mA
- Detection Voltage Threshold Range 2.5 V to 4.8 V (in steps of 0.1 V)
- Detection Voltage Accuracy ±0.6% (25°C), ±1.6% (-40°C ≤Ta≤+125°C)
- Watchdog Timer Accuracy ±25% (-40°C ≤Ta≤+125°C)
- Protections: Thermal Shutdown, Output Current Limiting, Short-circuit Current Limiting
- Packages HSOP-8E and HSOP-18 (6.20 x 5.20 x 1.50 mm)
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments